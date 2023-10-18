Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on three free agents awaiting potential transfers

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update for the Daily Briefing on three big names who remain free agents at the moment.

Big names such as David de Gea, Jesse Lingard and Jerome Boateng are still currently unattached, and one imagines there should surely be some interest in them soon, though it seems there’s not much to report at this very moment in time.

Writing in his column today, Romano explained that Boateng came close to joining Bayern Munich recently but is now open to other opportunities as that deal didn’t work out, while Lingard is still training with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, but without yet earning a contract with the club.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea, meanwhile, seemingly has nothing on the horizon at the moment, with the Spanish shot-stopper surprisingly still available just a few months after he was still the first choice ‘keeper at Old Trafford.

“Some high-profile free agents are still without clubs, and fans have asked me about these three names in particular,” Romano wrote.

“Jesse Lingard – the former Manchester United man is still training with Saudi side Al Ettifaq waiting for an opportunity. He was recently also training with West Ham, but he was never close to joining.

“Jerome Boateng – Boateng was close to joining Bayern but then the deal collapsed, so he’s now open to new chances.

“David de Gea – there is still no news on the former Manchester United goalkeeper. There has been past interest from Saudi clubs, but at the moment it is quiet.”