Video: Barcelona crisis continues with president under investigation for bribery

It never rains but it pours at FC Barcelona, with news breaking that current president, Joan Laporta, is being investigated for bribery.

The accusation centres around the ‘Casa Negreira,’ which centres on payments made by the club to former senior referee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, over a period of 17 years.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle release club statement on Sandro Tonali Zimbabwe women’s coach accused of indecent assault during football tournament Arsenal star issues crazy threat to Chelsea ace ahead of their game this weekend

As such, former presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu are also implicated, as well as other high-ranking members of staff.

If found guilty, the punishment metered out to the Catalan giants could be severe.

BREAKING: Barcelona president Joan Laporta is being investigated for suspected bribery by Spanish prosecutors. He is one of seven people who are being investigated over payments of €7.3 million made by Barcelona to former senior referee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. pic.twitter.com/jLfbBOuObH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 18, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News