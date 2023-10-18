Video: Barcelona crisis continues with president under investigation for bribery

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It never rains but it pours at FC Barcelona, with news breaking that current president, Joan Laporta, is being investigated for bribery.

The accusation centres around the ‘Casa Negreira,’ which centres on payments made by the club to former senior referee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, over a period of 17 years.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle release club statement on Sandro Tonali
Zimbabwe women’s coach accused of indecent assault during football tournament
Arsenal star issues crazy threat to Chelsea ace ahead of their game this weekend

As such, former presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu are also implicated, as well as other high-ranking members of staff.

If found guilty, the punishment metered out to the Catalan giants could be severe.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Joan Laporta Josep Maria Bartomeu Sandro Rosell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.