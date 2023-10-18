Video: Millwall mutually agree to part company with Gary Rowett

Wednesday night brought the news that Millwall and their manager of four years, Gary Rowett, have parted company.

The Lions are in 15th place in the Championship table at present, with 15 points from their 11 games.

On the face of it their league placing could be said to be a disappointment, however, Millwall are only three points off the team in sixth place, Birmingham City.

Adam Barrett has been placed in caretaker charge as the club consider their options.

BREAKING: Championship side Millwall have mutually agreed to part company with their manager Gary Rowett ?? pic.twitter.com/RK6eUPxGif — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 18, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News