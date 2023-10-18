Video: “Nearest thing to Gazza” – Sam Allardyce heaps pressure on Jude Bellingham

There’s no doubt that Jude Bellingham is enjoying the best of season’s in 2023/24.

At just 20 years of age the Real Madrid and England ace has the world at his feet, and he appears to be thriving under the responsibility.

More Stories / Latest News David Moyes lauded for being able to manage the chaos at West Ham BBC Sport England combined XI from current squad and Euro 2004 squad decided Man United ready to go head-to-head with PSG to secure 25-year-old ace

From Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund to Los Blancos, the youngster has taken each step in his stride so far, and that’s undoubtedly what’s led Sam Allardyce to compare him with Paul Gascoigne.

It’s perhaps pressure that the player doesn’t need, though it’s difficult to argue with any of what ‘Big Sam’ espoused.

?? “The one man difference is massive today. He might be the nearest thing to Gazza we have seen.” Sam Allardyce on Jude Bellingham. ? pic.twitter.com/jfCu1yoy0s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily