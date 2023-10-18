Zimbabwe women’s coach accused of indecent assault during football tournament

Zimbabwe women’s football was in crisis on Wednesday with the news that coach of their senior women’s side, Shadreck Mlauzi, had been accused of indecent assault.

According to The Guardian it appears that the alleged assault took place during a recent tournament, and against a woman who happens to be a member of staff.

It’s believed that Mlauzi asked to be massaged in his room by the staff member, and a letter which The Guardian has seen apparently details his request for ‘sexual intimacy.’

Though not proven at this stage, such allegations are extremely serious and it’s no wonder that Zifa – the Zimbabwe Football Association – have acted swiftly.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star issues crazy threat to Chelsea ace ahead of their game this weekend Liverpool among clubs eyeing wonderkid transfer, key developments could be days away Arsenal star singled out as someone consistently under-performing in key area

They were conducting their own investigation into the claims before Mlauzi was remanded in custody, though The Guardian also note the complainant’s unhappiness at the handling of the case given that both she and Mlauzi remained in the same hotel during the period in question.

It highlights once again the need for total professionalism and transparency from all of the decision makers at every level of the women’s game.

Her Game Too and the #MeToo movement are still front and centre for many women, and this only reinforces the idea as to why men should not be taking up positions of responsibility in certain areas of sport.

Even if Mlauzi is ultimately found innocent, the damage to the Zimbabwean women’s game is almost irreparable.