Inter Miami certainly appear to be doing their level best to keep talisman, Lionel Messi, happy.

Not only has he been joined at the MLS outfit by former Barcelona colleagues, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, but there are now plans afoot to try and bring El Pistolero himself, Luis Suarez, to the club.

It would mean two thirds of MSN being reunited and would surely give David Beckham’s side the most potent strike force in the championship next season.

Suarez is currently plying his trade in Brazil with Gremio, however, as ESPN note, the Uruguayan has already arranged to leave the club at the end of December.

That’s believed to be because the centre-forward doesn’t feel he can give his best at that level any longer.

Whilst that could be construed as a bit of a put down against MLS generally, Inter Miami won’t be complaining if they can add him to their roster.

“Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and an analysis without Luis,” coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“When the moment arrives to make Suárez’s situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction.”

After long being MLS’ whipping boys, there’s a strong likelihood of Inter being the team to beat next season.

As Messi has already shown in the short space of time he’s been in the US, he has taken the club to a different level.

Adding Suarez to the mix takes things up a notch once again, and surely further successes can only be just around the corner.