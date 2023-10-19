Crystal Palace to approach key star with new contract amid Man United interest

Crystal Palace are preparing to approach Marc Guehi over a new contract amid interest in the defender from Man United and other Premier League clubs.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Man United in recent weeks as Erik ten Hag looks to bring a new centre-back to Old Trafford. The England star is in great form this season and as a result, has attracted interest from not only the Manchester club but other Premier League sides too.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are well aware of the interest in their defender and are bracing for offers during the upcoming transfer windows in 2024.

The report states that in an attempt to get Guehi to stay at Selhurst Park, the Eagles will approach him with a new deal but there is no rush as the defender has almost three years to run on his current agreement.

Guehi has formed a fantastic partnership with Joachim Andersen at Palace and the duo have been one of the best in the league this season.

The centre-back’s recent performances, age and England caps in recent times, make him a very attractive target for the Premier League’s big six and one of them will likely make a move in 2024.

Crystal Palace want to keep hold of the 23-year-old and hope a new contact can help with that.