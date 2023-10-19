Liverpool one of Premier League trio of admirers for 18-year-old looking for January loan

At present, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, can have little to complain about other than VAR decisions.

His squad have done him proud so far in 2023/24, and the Reds remain right in amongst the top clubs in the Premier League ahead of their weekend fixture against Everton.

If they’re able to keep pace until the end of the year, there’s every chance they can push on in the second half of the campaign with some studious recruitment.

There should be some money in the kitty for a big name or two, though if any other opportunities present themselves, Liverpool shouldn’t turn their noses up.

The club are believed to have been long-term admirers of Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old talent, Youssoufa Moukoko, though it could be a case of right player, wrong time on this occasion.

According to 90Min, the player is seeking a loan move away as not being played is harming his chances of representing Germany at Euro 2024.

Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the other two clubs being credited with an interest, and they may have more of a shot at acquiring the player’s services as the outlet suggest that Liverpool have other priorities this winter.

With Man City going slightly off the boil this season, Klopp’s experience of guiding his side to the title could be invaluable as we get to the business end.

If Moukoko isn’t to play a part in helping Liverpool have a shot, it would suggest the club have something or someone else up their sleeve.