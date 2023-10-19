New Man United leadership committee to include performance director responsible for 16 Olympic gold medals

It appears that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will quickly be ringing the changes at Man United once his takeover of 25 percent of the club has been ratified.

According to the Financial Times (h/t Stretty News), former performance director for British cycling between 1997 and 2014, and the man responsible for 16 Olympic gold medals, Sir Dave Brailsford, who also works for Ratcliffe’s INEOS company, is set to make up a leadership committee alongside his boss and Man United co-owner, Joel Glazer.

Brailsford has been working as INEOS’ director of sport since 2021, and is believed to have had a hands on role at OGC Nice, the Ligue Un outfit also owned by Sir Jim.

90Min suggest that the committee will live or die by the success it has – or not, and it would appear to be a loose arrangement with some kind of fluidity to it.

The creation of the committee, which will apparently be a level above CEO, Richard Arnold, will show that Sir Jim wants to shake things up a bit on the playing side.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale reveals embarrassing reason behind dad’s social media spat with Jamie Carragher Cristiano Ronaldo has major reason to be happy after Al Nassr’s latest aquisition Inside Spain: Barcelona President under investigation for bribery and the Premier League star Real Madrid want

What this will mean in practice is anyone’s guess at this stage, but having someone take an active interest in the first team at ownership level would appear to be a huge step forward.

Man United’s long-suffering supporters will soon let the club know if they remain unhappy too.