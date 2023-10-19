talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested Manchester City out of favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips for a switch to Newcastle, which he thinks would be a great signing.

Speaking on the fact Newcastle could be losing Sandro Tonali for some time, they are going to need someone to replace that hole left in midfield, and Agbonlahor thinks Phillips would be a great solution.

They went on to mention that Phillips looks slight late on his challenges lately, and this could be a result of not playing regular football at Manchester City, and not having that match sharpness due to that.

“Does this open the door for Phillips?” ? “He’d be a great signing. With the Euros coming up, he’ll want to be bang at it.” ? Gabby Agbonlahor argues an opportunity is there for Kalvin Phillips to join #NUFC. pic.twitter.com/bP33CVVPfI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 19, 2023

Since joining City, Phillips has made 26 appearances, but has only played a total of 760 minutes of football. In the 2023/24 campaign, Phillips has made five appearances and totalled only 167 minutes over these five games.

This comes after Phillips was a regular at Leeds, making 234 appearances, scoring 14 goals, providing 13 assists and totalling 18,223 minutes for Leeds. His impressive form for the Whites was what earnt Phillips his England spot, where he impressed at EURO 2020.

The midfielder is still only 27-years-old and a move away from the Etihad to another club where he can get more regular minutes would be good for all parties, especially ahead of EURO 2024, where it is still looking likely that Gareth Southgate could pick him.