Sir Jim Ratcliffe might not get his feet under the table at Man United until January

Although Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal for 25% of Man United is heading closer to completion, it might still be the new year before everything is officially ratified.

Long-suffering Red Devils supporters just want the whole takeover saga to be over, but it seems as though the complexity of the deal is stopping the Glazer family from effectively being able to sign off on the partial sale immediately.

With United having to comply with Financial Fair Play in any event, there’s an argument that there’s not too much Sir Jim could affect in a sporting sense in the January transfer window anyway.

However, all the while pen hasn’t been put to paper and more delays are reported, the more chance there appears to be for everything to fall through.

That’s a situation that no United fan will want to contemplate, and according to the Daily Mail, deal insiders have said it could take weeks before everything is concluded.

As everyone continues to navigate what is a very fluid situation, it’s clear that all sides must remain focused on the deal in front of them.

Whilst it’s unknown at this stage just what level of expertise Sir Jim will bring on the sporting side, the fact that something is happening in that regard is a step in the right direction as far as supporters will be concerned.