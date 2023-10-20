26-year-old set to return to Leeds if they get promoted

There’s a long, long way to go yet in the Championship season, but if Leeds United are to ultimately get promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, one 26-year-old ace is likely to return to the club.

Daniel Farke is already masterminding an assault on the English second-tier’s top three, with the all whites sat just outside that at the moment.

If the majority of his players are able to stay free of injury for the most part of the season and Leeds can continue building up a head of steam, Farke has the nous and knowledge to be able to navigate the business end of the season with ease.

Indeed, the German’s experience at the sharp end of Championship football is likely to hold his team in very good stead as picking up points becomes more and more important towards the end of the season.

Assuming that he’s able to take the all whites back to the promised land, it appears that Max Wober, currently on loan at Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Monchengladbach, will be required to report back to the club.

According to Rheinische Post (h/t Sky Sports Germany), Wober will only be able to stay with Monchengladbach permanently if Leeds are still in the Championship in 2024/25.

In that eventuality, they will need funds in and so would, reluctantly, cash in on Wober’s services.