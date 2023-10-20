Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Norwegian defensive midfielder Fredrik Aursnes.

A report from Record via SportWitness claims that the West Midlands club are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old defensive midfielder but Benfica might not be keen on selling him midway through the season.

Aursnes is a key player for the Portuguese club and losing him in January would weaken the squad severely. The Norwegian international is versatile enough to operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a fullback. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa if they can get the deal done.

Emery could certainly use a utility man during the second half of the season. He would add some much-needed quality and depth in the central midfield and provide cover in the fullback areas as well. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and the opportunity to showcase is qualities in the Premier league could be an attractive proposition for him.

A move to Aston Villa would certainly be a significant step up in his career. The West Midlands club are currently competing in Europe and they will look to push for Champions League qualification in the coming months. They have put together an impressive squad since the arrival of Emery and the Spanish manager will look to aim higher.

The 27-year-old midfielder will help protect the central defence and he could make a difference going forward as well. Aursnes picked up three goals and five assists across all competitions last season.