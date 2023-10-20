Ben White has told Sky Sports he is open to a new deal at Arsenal, with a quote from White stating “I want to stay at Arsenal for as long as I can”.

White also told Sky Sports “I want to stay at the highest level and push this club back to where it needs to be”. He has become a key player for Mikel Arteta, being versatile enough to play both centre back and right back for Arsenal.

However he did also say how he has a few years left on his current deal, but discussions are supposedly progressing positively between Arsenal and White on a new deal.

Since joining Arsenal, White has made 95 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists. He has played both centre back and right back for the Gunners, with his manager really valuing his versatility.

White has made 12 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this campaign, scoring one goal and totalling 988 minutes of football. The Gunners sit second in the Premier League joint on points with first place Tottenham, with 20 points.

Arsenal have began the campaign with six wins and two draws, and currently remain unbeaten. However they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday in what could be a very hotly contested tie despite the recent form of The Blues.