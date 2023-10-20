Crystal Palace keen to offer main man new contract as Man City continue to monitor Eagles star

Ahead of the 2024 transfer windows, there is a lot of interest in Crystal Palace players and the Eagles are keen to offer their main man a new deal to fend off any potential suitors.

With a contract at Selhurst Park expiring in 2025, several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation of Eberechi Eze but Crystal Palace are very keen to tie him down to a new deal, reports Football Insider.

Man City have been one of the main clubs that have shown interest in the 25-year-old as Pep Guardiola and the club’s sporting director Txiki Begiristain are both huge admirers of the versatile attacking midfielder.

The Premier League champions reportedly made a move for Eze this summer but failed with a Deadline Day offer.

Eze has grown into one of the most exciting players in the Premier League and has made himself a regular for England as Gareth Southgate has featured the midfielder in his last two squads but was omitted from the latest side after picking up a hamstring injury prior to the international break.

The 25-year-old is now the main man at Crystal Palace following the departure of Wilfried Zaha and the Eagles hope to keep it that way for many years to come with a new deal.