As the January transfer window approaches, Leeds United could be in the market for another goalkeeper.

Karl Darlow has made just two appearances this season, both coming in the Carabao Cup per transfermarkt, whilst Illan Meslier has kept his place for every minute of Leeds’ Championship matches, per WhoScored.

The former, at 33 years of age, isn’t old for a custodian, but he does have limited time left at the very top.

For Meslier, given the standard of his performances last season, his ‘re-emergence’ should be seen as nothing more than the club putting him in the shop window ahead of January.

Should Meslier be moved on, it opens the doors for Swedish U21 international, Noel Tornqvist, to be parachuted into Elland Road.

Mjallby AIF sporting director Hasse Larsson had already noted the interest of the Championship side per Fotbollskanalen.

“That’s right. There were two more clubs, two Dutch clubs, who were also there to watch,” he noted.

A separate report from Fotbollskanalen, who interviewed the player, also noted his delight at Leeds’ potential interest in him.

“Of course, it’s great… An acknowledgment that you have done something good. It makes you happy and proud. It sounds cliché, but that’s kind of how it is,” he said.

Though the 21-year-old appears to be settled where he is, knowledge that a club as big as Leeds are watching him is bound to turn his head a little.

There’s still at least a couple of months to wait before the all whites make a decision, and that may depend on how well the player does between now and then.