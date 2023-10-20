Jadon Sancho very likely to leave Man United in January says Fabrizio Romano in latest update

Manchester United feel that a January exit for Jadon Sancho is now very likely as the winger’s issues with manager Erik ten Hag have not been resolved over the last six weeks.

The 23-year-old has been outlawed from the first team by the Dutch coach after the Englishman essentially called the Man United boss a liar following the Manchester club’s defeat to Arsenal at the start of September. This came after Sancho was left out of the squad for not performing in training as per his manager.

In the six weeks that have passed since, there has been no resolution as the coaching staff waits for an apology. It has recently been reported by the Daily Mail that so much time has passed since the incident that fears are growing that Ten Hag would now view an apology as an empty gesture, meaning there is no way back for Sancho at the Manchester club.

This means a departure is very likely in January and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed so in his latest update regarding the Man United star.

? Manchester United feel that January exit for Jadon Sancho is now very likely. There's still no clarity with the coaching staff and United will be open to let him leave in 2024 as tense situation remains. Only way to fix it has always been for Sancho to apologize. pic.twitter.com/CGUoFOpBrq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2023

A move in January will likely be a loan deal but the Mail’s report states that Man United are prepared to take a significant loss on Sancho next summer having spent £73m on the winger in 2021.

Sky Sports reports that there are several clubs across Europe interested in the winger ahead of the winter transfer window with several outlets saying that Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are the two teams most interested in the 23-year-old star.