Journalist claims Leeds forward must never start games for Daniel Farke

Saturday afternoon sees a potential epic Championship encounter ahead, as Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side visit his old stamping ground of Carrow Road and a match against his former club, Norwich City.

The Canaries will know exactly what to expect from the all whites, given that the German got them promoted to the Premier League on two previous occasions.

Leeds are building up a head of steam now and currently find themselves two points ahead of Norwich, and just one behind third-placed Preston.

Though both Leicester City and Ipswich Town seem to be streaking away in the automatic promotion positions at present, it’s far, far too early to expect them to sustain a challenge right until the end of the current campaign.

The pair are there to be shot at and all of the other Championship teams will delight in bringing them down a peg or two.

To that end, Leeds are perfectly placed at the moment to take advantage of any potential slip ups.

They need their best XI playing at all times, injuries permitting, and one player that Leeds Live journalist, Beren Cross, believes shouldn’t start games for the all whites is Dan James.

“For all of Daniel James’s assists with club and country, Anthony still does more for me, especially in first halves. The Wales international has been at his best as an impact substitute and can frustrate when he starts against fresh legs,” he said.

“There is not much in it, but the Bournemouth loanee did catch the eye when he started against Queens Park Rangers before rolling his ankle.”

From Farke’s point of view, to have two players vying for the same spot and in good form is manna from heaven.

The motivation to be handed a starting spot each week is bound to elevate performance levels and that can only be a good thing for the club.