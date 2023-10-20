Leeds ace claims he didn’t enjoy playing for Marcelo Bielsa

Everton new signing Jack Harrison has said he regrets not enjoying his time under manager Marcelo Bielsa more, and has actually compared him to new manager Sean Dyche on the Daily Mail website.

The Englishman spoke on his time under Bielsa at Leeds, speaking about his amazing tactics, man to man marking and “running beyond anything I’d seen”. He said the three years under Bielsa flew by, and he wishes he enjoyed the time a little bit more.

Harrison spoke on the similarity between Dyche and Bielsa, being their “directness and keenness to go forward”, despite having their differences such as their tactics and how they are off the pitch.

Harrison scored his first goal for Everton against Bournemouth in their 3-0 victory at Goodison Park. The 26-year-old has made four appearances since joining the Toffee’s scoring one goal and providing one assist in 232 minutes of football.

