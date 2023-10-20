Man United fans set to be disappointed by business conducted in the January transfer window

Despite the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is poised to take control of the sporting aspects of Man United, the long-suffering supporters of the club are destined for more disappointment in the interim period.

It’s believed that any deal is unlikely to be ratified until early into the new year at the earliest, simply because of the complex nature of it.

Even if Sir Jim was in position before the start of the January transfer window, that’s unlikely to influence things.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are not expected to spend big in January, with the outlet also noting that the club generally only allow up to three big-name signings per year, and that the bulk of their transfer business is normally done in the summer.

That’s unlikely to pacify the Old Trafford faithful, particularly if their poor form continues.

At present United occupy 10th place in the Premier League, and are already eight points behind leaders, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Though they have a winnable game on Saturday away at Sheffield United, with respect to the winless Blades, an unexpected reverse could really pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Even if they were to successfully negotiate that fixture, they have two vital Champions League games against Copenhagen, a round of 16 Carabao Cup tie against a rampant Newcastle and the Manchester derby to come in the next six games.

New investment from Sir Jim can’t come soon enough…