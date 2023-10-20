Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the 25-year-old left-back is admired by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils have watched him on several occasions this season.

The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well as a wing-back. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. However, he is a key player for Inter Milan and therefore he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Apparently, Inter Milan could demand a fee of around £50 million for the Italian international.

Manchester United defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently sidelined with injuries and the Red Devils are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

Dimarco has played at the highest level with Inter Milan and he is certainly good enough to play for Manchester United as well. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an attractive option for the player and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete bid to sign the defender in January. The Red Devils are currently 10th in the league table and signing the right players during the winter transfer window could help them bounce back strongly and secure qualification to the Champions League.