Newcastle United eyeing world-class dribbler as future Miguel Almiron replacement

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Magpies are among a host of top European sides keen on signing the highly-rated Frenchman.

Just 20 years old, Cherki, who has just less than two years left on his contract with Lyon, is expected to depart France in the coming windows.

Currently valued at a modest £22 million, the young wide-attacker is set to move to a top European club, and with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Chelsea joining Eddie Howe’s men in the hunt for the youngster, the race for his signature looks set to intensify.

Having spent the vast majority of his professional career at Lyon, Cherki, who was promoted to the French club’s senior first team back in 2020, has since gone on to score 14 goals and provide 16 assists in 110 games across all competitions.

