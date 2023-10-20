Pochettino wants 28-year-old Frenchman as a priority signing in January

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly identified Mike Maignan as a priority target for Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton during the summer transfer window but it seems that they are keen on bringing in an upgrade as per Fichajes.

The 28-year-old French international is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he would be a quality acquisition for Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see how Robert Sanchez reacts to the development if Chelsea are truly interested in the 28-year-old.

Maignan has been a key player for club and country in recent months and it will be interesting to see if AC Milan are prepared to let him leave. There have been rumours that Milan are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term contract until the summer of 2028.

If the Frenchman signed a new contract with the Rossoneri, it is fair to assume that a move to Chelsea would be unlikely in the near future.

The Blues certainly have the financial resources to offer a lucrative proposal for the 28-year-old goalkeeper and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Maignan has proven himself in the Italian league and in the UEFA Champions League over the past year. A move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for the player.

If the clubs can agree on a fee, Chelsea certainly have the resources to convince the player with a lucrative contract.

That said, Chelsea are not competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and a player of Maignan’s calibre might want to compete at the highest level.