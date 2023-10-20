BREAKING: Premier League clash at risk of being called off due to flooding

There are concerns Nottingham Forest’s weekend Premier League game against Luton Town could be called off due to localised flooding.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Saturday afternoon’s clash at the City Ground could be called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees are expected to remain in constant contact with the safety advisory group, as well as the local police force and council, as all parties endeavour to track the area’s heavy rainfall.