talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has called for Jose Mourinho to be given the England job, stating he would “bring it home” for the Three Lions.

Speaking with Andy Goldstein, Bent would like Mourinho to be given the England job, saying he has more chance of “bringing it home” than Southgate. Goldstein however disagreed, saying Southgate has England playing in a certain way right now.

Bent however made the point that international football is knockout format, which Mourinho specialises in and would therefore make him a great appointment for England in an attempt to win silverware.

??????: "Give Jose the England job!" ? ????: "No! I think Southgate's got us playing a certain way!" ? ??????: "He'll bring it home!" ? Darren Bent calls for Jose Mourinho to take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager ? pic.twitter.com/3JlCDSzvmh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 20, 2023

Southgate has just qualified England for EURO 2024 with two games to spare, after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley on Tuesday, with a brace from Harry Kane and a goal from Marcus Rashford for the Three Lions.

England are unbeaten since losing to France in the World Cup Quarter-finals back in December 2022, winning seven and drawing one of their eight games since the defeat. However many believe this is England’s big chance to win silverware and there are questions being asked on whether Southgate can be the man to deliver that for the Three Lions.

With his contract expiring at the end of 2024, this EURO’s could be his last tournament for England anyway. Therefore even after EURO 2024, the door could be open for a new manager to take charge of this exciting group for the 2026 World Cup.