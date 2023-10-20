Report: 64-year-old manager approached for Manchester United job

Manchester United have reportedly approached Carlo Ancelotti regarding the managerial job.

According to journalist Benjamin Lopez from El Chiringuito, Ancelotti has received multiple offers including the Brazilian national team. The 64-year-old Italian is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and it remains to be seen whether he decides to sign an extension with them.

The Italian is a proven manager who has won multiple trophies across multiple leagues he has won several major honours throughout his managerial career. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United. The Italian has previously managed in England with Chelsea and Everton. It remains to be seen whether he is open to another challenge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils brought in Erik ten Hag to change things around at Manchester United. While the Dutchman did an impressive job last year, the team has been underperforming this season. The Red Devils are currently 10th in the league table despite spending significant sums of money in the transfer market.

If things do not improve quickly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club hierarchy decided to part ways with the Dutch manager. In that case, appointing a proven manager like Ancelotti could be the ideal way forward.

The Italian knows the Premier League well, and he could steady the ship at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.