Goalkeeper sales?

Enzo Maresca has denied Leicester City’s quality in depth, however, even the manager would probably admit he has too many goalkeepers on his hands.

Danny Ward, Alex Smithies, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen and Jakub Stolarczyk make up the Foxes’ five senior shot-stoppers

Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen shared the number-one duties last season but both have been demoted to third and fourth choices following the arrival of Mads Hermansen and the rise of Jakub Stolarczyk, so it’s possible the aforementioned pair could depart the King Power once the January window opens in the New Year.

Harry to find suitors?

Harry Souttar has had more opportunities than some Leicester city players, but his game time still isn’t at the level he wants. The centre-back came close to leaving the Foxes in the final week of the summer window, and although he ended up staying, failure to get back into his manager’s first-team plans will surely see him look to move in January.

New defender incoming?

Callum Doyle’s knee injury, which is set to sideline him until at least the New Year has highlighted the Foxes’ lack of left-footed defensive options.

Although Maresca has allowed James Justin to fill in, the obvious tweak in how the team plays will be a cause for concern, prompting a possible new arrival in January.

A new midfielder top of Maresca’s list?

A back injury to midfielder Dennis Praet forced Leicester City into the summer transfer market, and although they failed to sign a suitable replacement, the team are expected to try their luck again in January.

Manchester City’s James McAtee was a top target but despite being on the verge of joining the Foxes, a late call from Premier League side Sheffield United scuppered Maresca’s plans. The manager could revisit the signing of a new midfielder in January though.