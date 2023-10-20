Tottenham team news vs Fulham

Tottenham (1st in the Premier League) take on Fulham (12th in the Premier League) on Monday 23rd of October, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the sides drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup back in August this year. Goals from Micky van de Ven (own goal) for Fulham, and a goal from Richarlison for Spurs.

Tottenham won their last Premier League game, beating Luton 1-0 despite going down to 10 men in the first half. The only goal of the game being scored by Micky van de Ven in the 52nd minute to secure the victory and three points for Spurs.

Fulham also won their last Premier League game, beating Sheffield United 3-1 at Craven Cottage. Goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Wes Foderingham (own goal) and Willian for Fulham, and an own goal from Antonee Robinson for Sheffield United.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham

Date: Monday, October 23rd, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News:

Tottenham will be without Yves Bissouma who is serving his suspension after his sending off against Luton. Spurs also remain without Brennan Johnson, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon through injury.

Predicted XI:

Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Richarlison, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son.

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Ream, Diop, Castagne, Pereira, Palhinha, Iwobi, Willian, Vinicius, De Cordova-Reid.