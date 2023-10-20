‘I heard’: The truth about Liverpool’s stance on Leroy Sane amid Jamal Musiala pursuit

Bayern’s bosses may already be rolling their eyes at the thought of yet another raid from Liverpool in the coming windows.

With Leroy Sane already contemplating his future in Bavaria, the former Manchester City man, it seems, could be tempted into an exit this summer.

Christian Falk reports that the 27-year-old isn’t at the head of the queue, however, with Jamal Musiala the Reds’ ‘priority’, as things currently stand.

“Bayern also has a problem with Leroy Sané, who is playing his best season since he first arrived at Munich,” the BILD journalist wrote for CaughtOffside.

“The problem is that the national player only has a contract until 2025. The other problem is that, so far, the club has not spoken to him about a new contract following the changes at the top with the board.

“Now Sané is thinking about perhaps looking for a new challenge again in the summer.

“Liverpool are also interested in the player. The 27-year-old could replace 31-year-old Mohamed Salah if he leaves the club in the summer. Sané is quick like Salah and just as flexible on offence. But I heard Musiala is Liverpool’s priority – should they fail in their pursuit here, only then will Sané come.”

Given that the player’s contract will only have a year left (rather than Musiala’s two) come the summer of 2024, the German surely wouldn’t be financially out of reach for Liverpool’s recruitment team.

What’s the ideal profile?

There have been conflicting reports too over the kind of profile the Merseysiders would pursue if they were to lose talismanic forward Mo Salah next year.

Do Jurgen Klopp’s men opt to replace top-end experience with top-end experience? Or open up the shortlist to talents who could more closely fit the mould in the long-term?

An unenviable decision to have to make, it has to be said – though one Liverpool may have to consider sooner rather than later with the player turning 32 next June.