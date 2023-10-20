Video: Gianfranco Zola forced to listen to his priceless Jude Bellingham howler

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Italian football legend, Gianfranco Zola, was forced by talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil to listen to his embarrassing howler about Jude Bellingham, made after the England v Italy match.

Clearly, it was all in good fun as Zola squirmed in his seat at his revelation.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United fans set to be disappointed by business conducted in the January transfer window
Manchester United would have to pay £50 million for 25-year-old, Ten Hag an admirer
Pochettino wants 28-year-old Frenchman as a priority signing in January

Bellingham, still only 20, was so good on the night that it left many wondering just how far the player will go in the game.

For some reason, that invited Zola to mention that he was still getting “milk from his mother” at 20, though he told talkSPORT that something was lost in translation.

It made for hugely amusing viewing…

Pictures via talkSPORT

More Stories Alan Brazil Gianfranco Zola Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.