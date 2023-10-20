Video: Gianfranco Zola forced to listen to his priceless Jude Bellingham howler

Former Italian football legend, Gianfranco Zola, was forced by talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil to listen to his embarrassing howler about Jude Bellingham, made after the England v Italy match.

Clearly, it was all in good fun as Zola squirmed in his seat at his revelation.

More Stories / Latest News Man United fans set to be disappointed by business conducted in the January transfer window Manchester United would have to pay £50 million for 25-year-old, Ten Hag an admirer Pochettino wants 28-year-old Frenchman as a priority signing in January

Bellingham, still only 20, was so good on the night that it left many wondering just how far the player will go in the game.

For some reason, that invited Zola to mention that he was still getting “milk from his mother” at 20, though he told talkSPORT that something was lost in translation.

It made for hugely amusing viewing…

Sometimes I get lost in translation!” ? Gianfranco Zola explains his Channel 4 howler that went viral after England v Italy. Watching him listen to it is priceless. ?? pic.twitter.com/T2FDBxK786 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 19, 2023

Pictures via talkSPORT