Video: “I feel sorry for Aaron” – former Arsenal star sympathises with goalkeeper after falling victim to “ruthless” Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale is not experiencing the season he expected at the start of the summer as he is now Arsenal’s number two goalkeeper and at risk of missing out on a place in the England squad for EURO 2024 next summer.

Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya from Brentford this summer and the Spaniard has overtaken the Englishman in the Arsenal manager’s plans.

Speaking about Ramsdale’s situation at the Emirates, former Arsenal star Ray Parlour says he feels sorry for the goalkeeper as he has just fallen victim to the ruthlessness of Arteta.

The pundit said the Arsenal boss learned the trick from Pep Guardiola, who he worked under at Man City, as it is used to keep players from getting comfortable at a club and it has worked effectively for the City boss throughout his career.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “I feel sorry for Aaron because I don’t think he has done nothing wrong to lose his place as [Arsenal] number one goalkeeper, but Arteta is a ruthless man.

“You can see Guardiola be ruthless. Last week, I read about Thierry Henry when he was at Barcelona. When he thinks he is doing nothing wrong, he leaves him in the stand. He changes things completely.

“Mikel Arteta has learned a little bit off Guardiola.”