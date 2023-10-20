Video: Julian Brandt scores only goal of the game with delicate chipped finish

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt scored the only goal of the game, to beat Werder Bremen 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

Emre Can managed to pick out a lovely through ball for Brandt to run onto, finding himself 1 on 1 with the Werder Bremen goalkeeper. From there it was all the quality of Brandt, chipping it over the keeper to calmly put the ball in the back of the net, and make it 1-0.

The 27-year-old has three goals in all competitions this season, making 10 appearances for Dortmund and totalling 755 minutes of football. The German international also has five assists to his name this campaign, four of which have come in the Bundesliga.

