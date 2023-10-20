Former Aston Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has praised West Ham for their links to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The Hammers came close to signing the England international during the summer before failed negotiations saw the Londoners narrowly miss out, leaving Maguire to effectively rot at Old Trafford.

However, with the January transfer window now just a matter of weeks away from opening, the Hammers have once again been linked with a move for the former United skipper, and Agbonlahor thinks the 30-year-old could be the ideal replacement for Kurt Zouma; a player who is expected to be next in line for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

“That’s one I can picture happening. I don’t know when, but I can see Kurt Zouma in Saudi Arabia. He will know players who are over there playing, and the money will be just so hard to turn down,” the ex-striker told Football Insider.

“He’s approaching his thirties now, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him make that move in the near future. West Ham, then, would probably have to go back in for Maguire. It would be the perfect man-for-man replacement.”