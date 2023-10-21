Leeds United could find themselves in a tricky situation come the January transfer window.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes the Whites could face the prospect of losing one of their most highly-rated players.

Archie Gray, despite featuring regularly under Daniel Farke, is one player likely to be dropped the closer the team get to securing promotion back to the Premier League.

And should the Yorkshire giants find themselves on the cusp of promotion come the season’s halfway mark, Jones believes it’s possible Farke will drop Gray, who is heavily linked with a switch to Crystal Palace, due to his young age and lack of experience.

“Maybe by the time we get to the new year, we’re looking at a different situation and that he’s playing so well that he refuses to be left out just because of his age,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I don’t think Leeds would do that anyway, but for the time being, you’re going to want that sense of experience to get Leeds through certain games and that’s what they’re going to have to be careful with. When they can push Gray into the team or when they’re going to have to rely on Glen Kamara.”