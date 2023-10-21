Aston Villa interested in signing PSG midfielder – player keen on leaving

Aston Villa have shown interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, according to a report from Le Parisien.

The PSG manager, Luis Enrique, reportedly believes that the team needs more creativity in the midfield and is looking to strengthen that area.

However, PSG may need to make player sales to accommodate any new signings.

The report also suggests that Carlos Soler is open to a departure from PSG.

During the recent international break, he returned to Valencia, which fueled speculation about a potential return to the La Liga side.

However, Valencia would only be able to afford a portion of his salary.

In addition to Aston Villa, Brighton are named as another Premier League club interested in securing Soler’s services.

Both clubs are believed to have the financial means to accommodate the midfielder’s salary if a move materialises.

