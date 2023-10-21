Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko is reportedly keen on leaving the club during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that his desire to leave has attracted the attention of Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 18-year-old German international is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he has a big future ahead of him. He’s regarded as a prodigious young talent and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea could certainly use more quality in the final third. They signed Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems during the summer transfer window, but the former La Liga striker could certainly use more support in the attack. Moukoko could develop into a reliable striker for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

Working under Mauricio Pochettino could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Similarly, Arsenal need more options in the attack. Gabriel Jesus is the only reliable striker at their disposal and the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer. Although he is a tremendous footballer, who brings a lot of qualities to the table, Arsenal could certainly use someone who can score goals consistently.

Moukoko certainly has the potential to develop into a key player for both London clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Apparently, clubs like Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on the player’s situation as well. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the 18-year-old in the coming weeks.