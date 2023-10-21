Exclusive: West Ham defensive stalwart latest amidst December decision on Maguire

The next few months could be crucial for West Ham’s aspirations in 2023/24.

The Hammers have started off the campaign as they ended the last and are currently well placed in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

With the January transfer window open for business in just over two months time, some studious recruitment by Tim Steidten, David Sullivan and David Moyes could really see the east Londoners push on in the second half of the season.

Just how far they do go will arguably depend on whether they’re able to keep hold of their best players, and there is some good news for Hammers fans regarding their captain.

‘There’s nothing imminent regarding (Kurt) Zouma,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘Saudi clubs are always enquiring about opportunities but nothing concrete at the moment and West Ham also haven’t been approached by any Saudi club.’

Whether or not Zouma does end up being approached and, as a result, tempted by the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League, Man United’s Harry Maguire does remain a person of interest to the Irons.

‘For Harry Maguire, the decision will be made around December but for sure at West Ham they always appreciated him,’ Romano added.

‘We should also remind ourselves that the Hammers invested big money on Mavropanos, so it will also depend on potential conditions of the deal.’

After progressing well in the past few years, it’ll be a real disappointment for anyone connected with the club if this is another case of one step forward and two steps back.

Their recent recruitment has been excellent, they’ve tied Jarrod Bowen down to the best years of his career, so the Hammers really need to grasp the nettle now and take things up a notch.