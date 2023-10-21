Liverpool 2 – 0 Everton: Mo Salah nets brace as Reds go top of Premier League (video)

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool, as things stand, are top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who hosted bitter rivals Everton at Anfield, knew a win could see them leapfrog Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. And although their time at the top of the table may only last a couple of hours, after winning 2-0, fans will be delighted to see their team back at the summit of English football.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton: Mo Salah gives Reds Merseyside Derby lead (video)
Henry Winter urges Gareth Southgate to include Liverpool star in stunning England midfield
Arsenal attacker told to consider transfer to Newcastle United

Even though today’s victory required a lot of grit and determination, Ashley Young’s first-half sending-off certainly helped matters.

Mo Salah opened the game’s scoring from the penalty spot with just over 10 minutes to play before the Egyptian superstar doubled his tally deep into extra time.

 

More Stories Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.