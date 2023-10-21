Liverpool, as things stand, are top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who hosted bitter rivals Everton at Anfield, knew a win could see them leapfrog Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. And although their time at the top of the table may only last a couple of hours, after winning 2-0, fans will be delighted to see their team back at the summit of English football.

Even though today’s victory required a lot of grit and determination, Ashley Young’s first-half sending-off certainly helped matters.

Mo Salah opened the game’s scoring from the penalty spot with just over 10 minutes to play before the Egyptian superstar doubled his tally deep into extra time.