Man United team news: Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay start against Sheffield United

Whilst Saturday’s fixture at Bramall Lane isn’t quite a must win for Erik ten Hag and Man United, anything less than three points against Sheffield United will be seen as a huge opportunity missed by the Red Devils.

The Dutchman, whilst taking the fixture as seriously as any other, has switched his team around for the Saturday night encounter, with Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay coming into the starting line up.

Andre Onana keeps his place in goal, with Maguire partnered by Victor Lindelof and the full-back slots taken by Sofyan Amrabat and Diogo Dalot.

McTominay and Jonny Evans will sit behind a three of Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford with Rasmus Hojlund ploughing a lone furrow up front.

Sheffield United are already fighting for their Premier League lives.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal come back from two down as sub Trossard levels it up against Chelsea Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool were ‘lucky’ after escaping a red card in the derby Video: Arsenal’s Declan Rice curls in spectacular long-range missile after huge Robert Sanchez error

The Blades are rock bottom of the English top-flight with only one point to their name so far. Just six goals scored and 22 conceded hints at the task ahead of the hosts.

Man United may just have turned the corner with Scott McTominay’s late, late show against Brentford, and if they can get the three points things start looking a lot brighter for ten Hag and the squad.

The manner of the performance is always important to the Red Devils, though getting the result on Saturday, however it comes, is paramount.