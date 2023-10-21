Leeds United are expected to appoint a new chief operating officer with 49ers Enterprises looking to improve the club’s management structure.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who claims the 49ers Enterprises have been left unimpressed by the club’s current management set-up and will look to bring in a new COO very soon.

The incoming COO will join CEO Angus Kinnear and play an important role in the club’s off-field decision-making processes.

“There’ll be a chief operating officer coming in at some point, just trying to broaden out the oversight of the business for the 49ers, who will be predominantly based in the States,” Hay said.

“We know what the board is going to look like now, it’ll be Paraag Marathe as chairman and Rudy Cline-Thomas as vice-chair, then you’ve got Peter Lowy and Angus Kinnear. Kinnear is the only one who will be based in the UK full time. Somebody else gives a bit more oversight and on-the-ground feel of what’s going on.

“Despite three years in the Premier League, I don’t think the 49ers feel, in any way, that Leeds are set up as a Premier League club, or were at the point they bought them.

“When it comes to personnel and management structure the 49ers feel it needs a lot of progressing.”