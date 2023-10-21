Video: Arsenal’s Declan Rice curls in spectacular long-range missile after huge Robert Sanchez error

Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice, gave the Gunners a glimmer of hope in their London derby against Chelsea.
With no apparent danger a kick-out by Robert Sanchez went to no one in particular, and Rice was quickest to react to curl in a long-range effort that silenced Stamford Bridge.
It was a goalkeeping howler to match that of opposite number David Raya earlier in the game and ensured the Gunners would have their tails up for the final 15 minutes of the match.
Rice punishes Sanchez error!! ?
GAME ON ? pic.twitter.com/Mg7rNklMJX
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023
Declan Rice SCORES!!
? 2-1 Chelsea FC vs Arsenal FC
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/lRV9icYGhP
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) October 21, 2023
Goal! Rice 1-2 pic.twitter.com/5MffWc9qFM
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) October 21, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and fuboTV