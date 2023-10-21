Video: Arsenal’s Declan Rice curls in spectacular long-range missile after huge Robert Sanchez error

Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice, gave the Gunners a glimmer of hope in their London derby against Chelsea.

With no apparent danger a kick-out by Robert Sanchez went to no one in particular, and Rice was quickest to react to curl in a long-range effort that silenced Stamford Bridge.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal keeper Raya almost gifts Chelsea a third with absolute howler of a pass out Video: Mykhailo Mudryk may have scored the goal of the season contender vs Arsenal Aston Villa interested in signing PSG midfielder – player keen on leaving

It was a goalkeeping howler to match that of opposite number David Raya earlier in the game and ensured the Gunners would have their tails up for the final 15 minutes of the match.

Rice punishes Sanchez error!! ? GAME ON ? pic.twitter.com/Mg7rNklMJX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and fuboTV