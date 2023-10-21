West Ham has reportedly seen Valencia’s midfielder Javi Guerra in person and are expressing interest in signing him, according to 90min.

The 20-year-old played 45 minutes during last month’s Spain under-21 match against Scotland, which the Hammers watched live monitoring him.

Guerra has already scored three goals and provided an assist in La Liga this season for Valencia.

According to the reports, Guerra has a £86m release clause in his contract and Valencia won’t allow him to leave for less.

Although Moyes isn’t known for giving young players significant playing time, the 20-year-old could change his mind if he keeps up his performances in La Liga.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have already been added to the central midfield to cover for Declan Rice, while Tomas Soucek’s comeback to form has come at the perfect time for the Hammers.