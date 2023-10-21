Claret & Hugh claim that Maxwel Cornet is no longer needed at West Ham as Moyes has lost trust on him following a series of injuries.

This season, the Ivorian winger has only made three appearances across all competitions. His lone start came during a heavy rotation for the Carabao Cup matchup against Lincoln City.

The Ivorian has little chance of breaking into the first squad due to the form of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Pqueta, and Cornet is well down the list with players like Mohammed Kudus and even Said Benrahma waiting on the bench.

The winger almost left London Stadium in summer but the club wanted to give player another chance to prove himself at least until January transfer window.