Ajax fans try to get game suspended twice by throwing missiles onto the pitch as they suffer fourth consecutive defeat

Ajax’s turbulent start to the season continues as they find themselves just one point away from the bottom of the Dutch Eredivisie table. The latest blow came in a 4-3 loss to Utrecht, which resulted in fan unrest.

The frustrated Ajax fans tried to get the game suspended twice by throwing missiles on opposition players and on to the pitch.

The first incident occurred when Utrecht had a player through on goal in the closing moments with the score level at 3-3.

Referee intervention led to a brief suspension of play, as players were taken off the field for their safety.

Once the match resumed, it was Utrecht who would have the last laugh. Oscar Luigi Fraulo scored the winning goal, further infuriating the Ajax fans.

The travelling fans once again tried to interfere with play as they threw objects onto the pitch with seconds remaining resulting in the match being paused for a second time.

? – The game has been put on hold. Another object has been thrown. pic.twitter.com/s4bsRv34kG — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) October 22, 2023

When play resumed once more, Utrecht successfully held on to their lead until the final whistle.

This difficult start to the campaign has put immense pressure on Ajax manager Steijn.

The club currently sits in 17th place in the Eredivisie table with just five points from seven games, having won only one match, drawn twice, and suffered four defeats.

The loss to Utrecht marked their fourth consecutive defeat, compounding the team’s woes.