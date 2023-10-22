Video: Arsenal will feel they had two penalty shouts ignored in yesterday’s draw vs Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal were not at their best yesterday but still managed a late comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 away to Chelsea in a dramatic Premier League clash.

Still, things could arguably have been even better for the Gunners if they’d had a bit more luck at a key moment here, with the video below showing arguably two shouts for a penalty in one moment…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United make new central midfielder ‘top priority’ in January
Barcelona charging an absolute FORTUNE for special edition Rolling Stones El Clasico shirts
Exclusive: Man City very happy with player despite transfer links with Barcelona, says expert

Not only does Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez clatter into Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, but Thiago Silva appears to be holding Takehiro Tomiyasu’s shirt, preventing him from jumping for the ball properly.

Did Arsenal get unlucky here? What can be done to improve refereeing in the Premier League? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Robert Sanchez Takehiro Tomiyasu Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.