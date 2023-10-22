Video: Arsenal will feel they had two penalty shouts ignored in yesterday’s draw vs Chelsea

Arsenal were not at their best yesterday but still managed a late comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 away to Chelsea in a dramatic Premier League clash.

Still, things could arguably have been even better for the Gunners if they’d had a bit more luck at a key moment here, with the video below showing arguably two shouts for a penalty in one moment…

Sanchez absolutely wipes Jesus out, stonewall penalty But nobody is even talking about the shirt pull on Tomiyasu that holds his jump down, free header into an open goal if he gets a full jump pic.twitter.com/ZTNHPFF3og — Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) October 21, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Not only does Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez clatter into Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, but Thiago Silva appears to be holding Takehiro Tomiyasu’s shirt, preventing him from jumping for the ball properly.

