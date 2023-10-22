Aston Villa told they made ‘unwise’ transfer decision in the summer

Journalist Neil Moxley believes Aston Villa’s decision to sign Clement Lenglet is one they should not have made.

Joining the Villains from Barcelona after spending last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, Lenglet, 28, signed another season-long loan deal and made an instant return to the Premier League.

However, despite his experience, the Frenchman has yet to start a league match under Unai Emery, and Moxley thinks the Midlands side, who are ‘probably’ spending a lot on the defender’s wages, should have steered clear.

“Well, clearly they felt they did [need to sign him],” the journalist said.

“I’m probably with you, I don’t think that they did. I don’t think it was a wise choice. I don’t think he pulled up any trees last season at Spurs.

“I wonder about the reports of his weekly salary, which are probably correct. Quite how much Villa are paying of it I’m not exactly sure. I think that would have been a consideration when that deal was done.

“Did they need somebody? Probably when Tyrone Mings suffered that injury, they did, because Diego Carlos was coming back himself from a long-term injury. So that would have left them with Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, and Callum Chambers, who can deputise but he has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park.”