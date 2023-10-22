David Moyes has sent a message to Kretinsky and Sullivan about signing striker

Tim Sherwood thinks David Moyes has sent a hidden transfer message to West Ham United’s board.

Hinting recently that he could tweak Jarrod Bowen’s position and ask the English winger to play a more central striking role, Moyes, who only really has Michail Antonio and Danny Ings available, suggested he may be forced to get creative in search of goals.

And Sherwood is confident the Scotsman’s public comments have highlighted a hidden agenda.

“It’s clever from Moyes, that’s experienced management,” the ex-Spurs boss said.

“Because basically, what he’s telling you is, he’s sending a message to the board that he needs a centre-forward in January.”

What players do you think the Hammers should target in the January transfer window? – Let us know in the comments below.