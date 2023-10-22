Gary Lineker sends savage message to Burnley after Brentford defeat

Brentford heaped the pressure on Vincent Kompany during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League Game Week 9.

Not only did the Clarets come into this weekend’s match-up at the Community Stadium in the league’s relegation zone, but after suffering another crushing 3-0 defeat, Kompany’s side now face a huge challenge to climb their way back to safety.

An opening goal from Yoanne Wissa set the tone before second-half strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos sealed the tie and ensured all three points would be staying in London.

And BBC presenter Gary Lineker delivered a brutal assessment of Burnley’s latest poor showing, which saw them battered by 23 efforts on goal by the Bees.

“It was a drubbing really, wasn’t it?” Lineker asked fellow pundit Micah Richards in the aftermath of yesterday’s result.

“Just look at the total shots and shots on target. It’s all the evidence you need isn’t it, Micah?”