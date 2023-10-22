Jamie Carragher believes Aston Villa star is perfect Harry Kane back up

Jamie Carragher has insisted that Ollie Watkins should be the man to step in if anything happens to Harry Kane for England.

Watkins has been in unbelievable form for Aston Villa this season, scoring and assisting against West Ham on Sunday to move his side up to fifth in the table.

He was rewarded for his good form with an England call-up during the international break and scored in the 1-0 win against Australia.

Carragher, who was covering the |Aston Villa game on Sky Sports, hailed the striker for his overall game.

‘Even when he doesn’t score he can play a big role and you can see that. As the game has gone on he runs in behind. When he stand alongside him, I thought he was taller. He has that presence and the pace.

‘If Harry Kane is injured, he is England’s centre-forward’

The former Liverpool defender continued: ‘Him and [Moussa] Diaby look like they’re trying to combine. The set up means he doesn’t need to come deep, you can see it all and it’s all about getting it central. He doesn’t need to go deep, he can create space between the lines.’

With Ivan Toney currently serving a suspension for gambling, Watkins would be the ideal replacement for Kane if anything did happen to the Bayern Munich striker.