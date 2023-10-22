Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent rumours involving Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez and possible interest from Barcelona.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano played down talk of Alvarez leaving Man City any time soon, with the highly-rated young Argentine only recently signing a new contract with the club, who are very happy with how he’s doing.

Alvarez hasn’t always been a guaranteed starter in this Man City side, with Erling Haaland’s place in Pep Guardiola’s starting line up always likely to make it difficult for anyone else to get much of a look-in.

Still, the 23-year-old has often impressed when given the chance, scoring 17 times in all competitions last season, whilst also managing seven already so far this term.

City surely won’t want to lose a talent like this too easily, and it seems Romano’s latest information should ease any City fans’ concerns about the player’s future.

“One City player I don’t see leaving is Julian Alvarez, despite links with Barcelona. It’s important to remember that Barcelona have invested big money on Vitor Roque and there’s obviously Lewandowski there too. I’m not aware of any contact with Barca at all at this stage,” Romano said.

“Man City have extended his contract as they trust Alvarez, they’re super happy with his attitude, and at the moment there’s no discussion at all internally or externally about the player leaving.”